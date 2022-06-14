COVID-19: How Cases in the Wausau-Weston, WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Wausau-Weston, WI metro area consists of Marathon County and Lincoln County. As of June 12, there were 30,025.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wausau residents, 15.0% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wausau-Weston metro area, Marathon County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 12, there were 30,684.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Marathon County, the most of any county in Wausau-Weston, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Lincoln County, there were 26,809.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wausau-Weston.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wausau-Weston metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Wausau-Weston, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 105,598 33,061.3 745 233.2 22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 33,205 32,364.5 284 276.8 36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 54,425 31,937.5 388 227.7 20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 51,463 30,741.4 381 227.6 29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 41,916 30,698.2 208 152.3 39540 Racine, WI 195,602 59,699 30,520.6 694 354.8 11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 71,493 30,341.5 535 227.1 48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 48,984 30,025.7 653 400.3 33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 471,341 29,922.2 3,956 251.1 43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 34,007 29,525.6 326 283.0 27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 45,650 28,152.6 398 245.4 31540 Madison, WI 653,725 175,389 26,829.2 737 112.7

