Road work in Montour and Columbia Counties will make for detours next week. PennDOT crews will perform pipe replacement operations in Cooper Township, beginning next Tuesday. Bloom Road between Tower Drive and Steltz Road will be closed; the detour involves Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township, Route 11 and Tower Drive in Montour Township. The project is expected to be completed next Friday.

MONTOUR COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO