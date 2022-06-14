This Is the County in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 879,262 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,815 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Contra Costa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 224,387 confirmed infections in Contra Costa County, or 19,800 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Contra Costa County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the San Francisco area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 116 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Contra Costa County, compared to 109 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Contra Costa County, CA 19,800 224,387 116 1,310 2 San Mateo County, CA 19,470 149,125 93 710 3 Alameda County, CA 18,604 305,789 114 1,873 4 San Francisco County, CA 18,113 157,588 102 885 5 Marin County, CA 16,279 42,373 113 294

