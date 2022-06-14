This Is the County in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a total of 221,889 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,586 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Allentown metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Northampton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 84,618 confirmed infections in Northampton County, or 28,040 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Northampton County than they are across all of the Allentown area, however. There have been a total of 370 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Northampton County, in line with 362 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Northampton County, PA 28,040 84,618 370 1,116 2 Carbon County, PA 26,184 16,740 471 301 3 Lehigh County, PA 26,092 94,613 349 1,264 4 Warren County, NJ 24,384 25,918 324 344

