This Is the County in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 123,822 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,805 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Harrisburg-Carlisle has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Harrisburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dauphin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 61,416 confirmed infections in Dauphin County, or 22,373 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dauphin County than they are across all of the Harrisburg area, however. There have been a total of 354 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dauphin County, in line with 364 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Dauphin County, PA 22,373 61,416 354 973 2 Cumberland County, PA 21,572 53,376 366 905 3 Perry County, PA 19,663 9,030 412 189

