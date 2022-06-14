ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

This Is the County in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gA66Yb700 There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 141,023 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,395 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Spokane-Spokane Valley, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Spokane metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Spokane County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 130,017 confirmed infections in Spokane County, or 26,114 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Spokane County than they are across all of the Spokane area, however. There have been a total of 279 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Spokane County, in line with 284 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Spokane County, WA 26,114 130,017 279 1,391
2 Pend Oreille County, WA 19,215 2,540 280 37
3 Stevens County, WA 19,148 8,466 332 147

