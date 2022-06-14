This Is the County in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 116,949 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,857 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Corpus Christi , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Nueces County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 101,400 confirmed infections in Nueces County, or 28,129 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Nueces County than they are across all of the Corpus Christi area, however. There have been a total of 414 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Nueces County, in line with 425 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Corpus Christi metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Nueces County, TX 28,129 101,400 414 1,494 2 Aransas County, TX 17,211 4,262 351 87 3 San Patricio County, TX 16,835 11,287 509 341

