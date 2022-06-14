This Is the County in the Syracuse, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Syracuse metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 168,273 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,702 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Syracuse, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Syracuse metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Onondaga County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 124,212 confirmed infections in Onondaga County, or 26,756 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Onondaga County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Syracuse area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 234 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Onondaga County, compared to 216 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Syracuse metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Onondaga County, NY 26,756 124,212 234 1,088 2 Oswego County, NY 24,698 29,416 166 198 3 Madison County, NY 20,523 14,645 179 128

