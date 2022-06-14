This Is the County in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 817,135 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,449 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Seattle metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Pierce County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 207,089 confirmed infections in Pierce County, or 24,085 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Pierce County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Seattle area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 166 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Pierce County, compared to 142 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Pierce County, WA 24,085 207,089 166 1,428 2 Snohomish County, WA 21,359 168,015 148 1,163 3 King County, WA 20,434 442,031 130 2,819

