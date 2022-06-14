This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 480,671 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,974 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Sacramento metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Sacramento County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 330,462 confirmed infections in Sacramento County, or 21,885 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sacramento County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Sacramento area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 202 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Sacramento County, compared to 184 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Sacramento County, CA 21,885 330,462 202 3,054 2 Yolo County, CA 20,224 43,476 149 321 3 Placer County, CA 19,697 74,862 165 627 4 El Dorado County, CA 17,074 31,871 115 215

