This Is the County in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 235,376 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,902 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Rochester has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Orleans County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,358 confirmed infections in Orleans County, or 22,727 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Orleans County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Rochester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 289 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Orleans County, compared to 211 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Orleans County, NY 22,727 9,358 289 119 2 Monroe County, NY 22,629 168,419 218 1,622 3 Wayne County, NY 20,848 18,942 199 181 4 Ontario County, NY 20,285 22,206 173 189 5 Livingston County, NY 19,798 12,652 189 121 6 Yates County, NY 15,191 3,799 160 40

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .