This Is the County in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 329,406 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,718 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Birmingham-Hoover is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Shelby County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 62,366 confirmed infections in Shelby County, or 29,521 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Shelby County than they are across all of the Birmingham area, however. There have been a total of 215 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Shelby County, compared to 371 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Shelby County, AL 29,521 62,366 215 455 2 St. Clair County, AL 29,478 25,736 476 416 3 Walker County, AL 29,296 18,894 693 447 4 Bibb County, AL 29,032 6,540 466 105 5 Jefferson County, AL 28,726 189,562 360 2,377 6 Blount County, AL 26,221 15,115 423 244 7 Chilton County, AL 25,479 11,193 473 208

