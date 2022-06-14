This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 5,875,492 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,391 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New York-Newark-Jersey City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 180,003 confirmed infections in Richmond County, or 37,967 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 496 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 403 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Richmond County, NY 37,967 180,003 496 2,352 2 Nassau County, NY 32,798 444,926 286 3,884 3 Orange County, NY 31,776 120,184 310 1,171 4 Suffolk County, NY 31,120 463,039 299 4,452 5 Passaic County, NJ 30,871 155,602 466 2,348 6 Rockland County, NY 30,656 99,229 280 905 7 Queens County, NY 30,274 695,861 519 11,938 8 Bronx County, NY 29,952 430,666 541 7,778 9 Ocean County, NJ 29,574 175,059 508 3,010 10 Essex County, NJ 29,275 232,316 457 3,630 11 Kings County, NY 29,199 759,402 497 12,935 12 Monmouth County, NJ 28,987 180,703 353 2,203 13 New York County,, NY 28,650 467,713 337 5,499 14 Westchester County, NY 28,509 276,199 282 2,733 15 Union County, NJ 28,448 157,335 429 2,375 16 Hudson County, NJ 28,110 187,949 409 2,735 17 Bergen County, NJ 27,184 252,810 375 3,483 18 Morris County, NJ 26,863 132,808 316 1,563 19 Putnam County, NY 26,203 25,959 126 125 20 Middlesex County, NJ 26,099 215,762 350 2,890 21 Sussex County, NJ 25,972 36,957 343 488 22 Dutchess County, NY 23,760 69,828 226 663 23 Somerset County, NJ 23,237 76,723 297 979 24 Hunterdon County, NJ 21,969 27,472 221 276 25 Pike County, PA 19,797 10,987 180 100

