This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 5,875,492 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,391 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New York-Newark-Jersey City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader New York metro area comprises 25 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Richmond County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 180,003 confirmed infections in Richmond County, or 37,967 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Richmond County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New York area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 496 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Richmond County, compared to 403 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.
These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Richmond County, NY
|37,967
|180,003
|496
|2,352
|2
|Nassau County, NY
|32,798
|444,926
|286
|3,884
|3
|Orange County, NY
|31,776
|120,184
|310
|1,171
|4
|Suffolk County, NY
|31,120
|463,039
|299
|4,452
|5
|Passaic County, NJ
|30,871
|155,602
|466
|2,348
|6
|Rockland County, NY
|30,656
|99,229
|280
|905
|7
|Queens County, NY
|30,274
|695,861
|519
|11,938
|8
|Bronx County, NY
|29,952
|430,666
|541
|7,778
|9
|Ocean County, NJ
|29,574
|175,059
|508
|3,010
|10
|Essex County, NJ
|29,275
|232,316
|457
|3,630
|11
|Kings County, NY
|29,199
|759,402
|497
|12,935
|12
|Monmouth County, NJ
|28,987
|180,703
|353
|2,203
|13
|New York County,, NY
|28,650
|467,713
|337
|5,499
|14
|Westchester County, NY
|28,509
|276,199
|282
|2,733
|15
|Union County, NJ
|28,448
|157,335
|429
|2,375
|16
|Hudson County, NJ
|28,110
|187,949
|409
|2,735
|17
|Bergen County, NJ
|27,184
|252,810
|375
|3,483
|18
|Morris County, NJ
|26,863
|132,808
|316
|1,563
|19
|Putnam County, NY
|26,203
|25,959
|126
|125
|20
|Middlesex County, NJ
|26,099
|215,762
|350
|2,890
|21
|Sussex County, NJ
|25,972
|36,957
|343
|488
|22
|Dutchess County, NY
|23,760
|69,828
|226
|663
|23
|Somerset County, NJ
|23,237
|76,723
|297
|979
|24
|Hunterdon County, NJ
|21,969
|27,472
|221
|276
|25
|Pike County, PA
|19,797
|10,987
|180
|100
Sponsored: Tips for Working With Your Retirement Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
If retirement planning is your ultimate need, you could also work with a financial planner. Check out SmartAsset's guide on financial advisors and financial planners to understand the differences between them.
Comments / 0