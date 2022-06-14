ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Lubbock, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gA66GxH00 There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Lubbock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 98,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,298 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lubbock is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lubbock metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Crosby County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,898 confirmed infections in Crosby County, or 32,384 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crosby County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lubbock area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 768 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Crosby County, compared to 452 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lubbock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Crosby County, TX 32,384 1,898 768 45
2 Lubbock County, TX 31,361 94,540 442 1,332
3 Lynn County, TX 26,894 1,562 654 38

