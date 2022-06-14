This Is the County in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 471,341 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,909 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Milwaukee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Waukesha County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 120,027 confirmed infections in Waukesha County, or 30,091 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Waukesha County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Milwaukee area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 279 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Waukesha County, compared to 251 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Waukesha County, WI 30,091 120,027 279 1,112 2 Milwaukee County, WI 30,082 287,045 242 2,310 3 Washington County, WI 29,903 40,230 256 345 4 Ozaukee County, WI 27,229 24,039 214 189

