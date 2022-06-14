This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 265,156 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,913 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Tulsa , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Wagoner County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,130 confirmed infections in Wagoner County, or 28,426 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Wagoner County than they are across all of the Tulsa area, however. There have been a total of 356 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Wagoner County, in line with 369 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Wagoner County, OK 28,426 22,130 356 277 2 Rogers County, OK 28,262 25,666 429 390 3 Tulsa County, OK 27,087 174,112 340 2,187 4 Creek County, OK 25,801 18,360 475 338 5 Pawnee County, OK 25,256 4,149 517 85 6 Okmulgee County, OK 24,992 9,719 489 190 7 Osage County, OK 23,293 11,020 359 170

