This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 483,376 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,305 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Baltimore-Columbia-Towson has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Baltimore metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Baltimore has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 122,395 confirmed infections in the city of Baltimore, or 19,911 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Baltimore have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baltimore area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 292 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Baltimore, compared to 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Baltimore City, MD 19,911 122,395 292 1,796 2 Baltimore County, MD 17,219 142,509 303 2,509 3 Anne Arundel County, MD 17,170 97,473 192 1,091 4 Harford County, MD 16,334 41,003 234 587 5 Howard County, MD 15,652 49,356 121 383 6 Queen Anne's County, MD 15,151 7,478 227 112 7 Carroll County, MD 13,826 23,162 247 413

