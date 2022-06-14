COVID-19: How Cases in the York-Hanover, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The York-Hanover, PA metro area consists of just York County. As of June 12, there were 27,774.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 York residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the York-Hanover metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the York-Hanover, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 123,752 27,774.2 1,518 340.7 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 38,006 27,199.8 521 372.9 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 41,782 27,105.3 700 454.1 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 35,845 26,949.3 739 555.6 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 221,889 26,490.7 3,025 361.1 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 29,861 26,118.3 530 463.6 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 106,860 25,563.1 1,611 385.4 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 25,943 25,317.7 373 364.0 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 20,906 24,895.8 341 406.1 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 30,611 24,855.3 629 510.7 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 558,996 23,976.4 7,973 342.0 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 131,549 23,675.1 2,301 414.1 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 39,528 23,524.1 535 318.4 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 126,163 23,320.4 1,913 353.6 44300 State College, PA 161,960 37,355 23,064.3 359 221.7 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,358,798 22,351.9 18,469 303.8 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 60,731 22,178.0 781 285.2 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 123,822 21,684.6 2,067 362.0

Sponsored: Tips for Working With Your Retirement Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If retirement planning is your ultimate need, you could also work with a financial planner. Check out SmartAsset's guide on financial advisors and financial planners to understand the differences between them.