This Is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 131,549 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,621 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Scranton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Luzerne County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 78,668 confirmed infections in Luzerne County, or 24,747 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Luzerne County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Scranton area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 441 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Luzerne County, compared to 413 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Luzerne County, PA 24,747 78,668 441 1,402 2 Lackawanna County, PA 22,396 47,357 374 791 3 Wyoming County, PA 20,023 5,524 391 108

Sponsored: Tips for Investing:

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.