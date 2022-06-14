COVID-19: How Cases in the Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Worcester, MA-CT metro area consists of Worcester County and Windham County. As of June 12, there were 25,104.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Worcester residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Worcester metro area, Worcester County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 12, there were 25,304.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Worcester County, the most of any county in Worcester, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Windham County, there were 23,692.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Worcester.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Worcester metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.9% in June 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.5%.

These are all the counties in Massachusetts where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 44140 Springfield, MA 699,480 189,207 27,049.7 2,331 333.2 49340 Worcester, MA-CT 941,338 236,322 25,104.9 2,947 313.1 14460 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 4,832,346 1,205,592 24,948.4 13,308 275.4 38340 Pittsfield, MA 126,425 28,207 22,311.3 390 308.5 12700 Barnstable Town, MA 213,496 39,519 18,510.4 597 279.6

