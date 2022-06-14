This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 1,358,798 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,388 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, New Castle County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 158,184 confirmed infections in New Castle County, or 28,495 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in New Castle County than they are across all of the Philadelphia area, however. There have been a total of 259 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in New Castle County, compared to 304 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 New Castle County, DE 28,495 158,184 259 1,437 2 Camden County, NJ 26,857 136,262 361 1,830 3 Gloucester County, NJ 25,819 75,096 335 973 4 Burlington County, NJ 25,218 112,564 275 1,228 5 Salem County, NJ 23,922 15,151 396 251 6 Delaware County, PA 21,058 118,665 335 1,888 7 Bucks County, PA 20,993 131,493 308 1,931 8 Philadelphia County, PA 20,895 329,205 326 5,134 9 Montgomery County, PA 20,238 166,215 287 2,356 10 Chester County, PA 19,227 99,432 228 1,181 11 Cecil County, MD 16,125 16,531 254 260

