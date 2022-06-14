ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gA656FT00 There have been 84,292,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 1,358,798 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,388 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,764 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, New Castle County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 158,184 confirmed infections in New Castle County, or 28,495 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in New Castle County than they are across all of the Philadelphia area, however. There have been a total of 259 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in New Castle County, compared to 304 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 New Castle County, DE 28,495 158,184 259 1,437
2 Camden County, NJ 26,857 136,262 361 1,830
3 Gloucester County, NJ 25,819 75,096 335 973
4 Burlington County, NJ 25,218 112,564 275 1,228
5 Salem County, NJ 23,922 15,151 396 251
6 Delaware County, PA 21,058 118,665 335 1,888
7 Bucks County, PA 20,993 131,493 308 1,931
8 Philadelphia County, PA 20,895 329,205 326 5,134
9 Montgomery County, PA 20,238 166,215 287 2,356
10 Chester County, PA 19,227 99,432 228 1,181
11 Cecil County, MD 16,125 16,531 254 260

Sponsored: Tips for Working With Your Retirement Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If retirement planning is your ultimate need, you could also work with a financial planner. Check out SmartAsset's guide on financial advisors and financial planners to understand the differences between them.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 6,902 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 247 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
State
New Jersey State
County
New Castle County, DE
New Castle County, DE
Coronavirus
Local
Delaware Health
State
Maryland State
New Castle County, DE
Health
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 3,779 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 4,105 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 323 fatalities […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 24,546 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 257 fatalities […]
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past four weeks, though they increased almost 6% in the past 14 days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 106,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days – about 224 per 100,000 people. […]
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City with the Most Veterans in New Jersey

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,656 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 151 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 1,640 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 312 fatalities for […]
MADISON COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 2,195 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 299 fatalities for every […]
PERRY COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

118K+
Followers
82K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy