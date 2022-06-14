COVID-19: How Cases in the Wilmington, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 741,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 12, bringing the total count to more than 84.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,000,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 34.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 39.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 22.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Wilmington, NC metro area consists of New Hanover County and Pender County. As of June 12, there were 23,885.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Wilmington residents, 8.5% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,104.6 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Wilmington metro area, Pender County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 12, there were 26,142.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Pender County, the most of any county in Wilmington, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In New Hanover County, there were 23,287.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Wilmington.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Wilmington metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 12 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 12 per 100,000 residents 24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 54,479 30,531.9 235 131.7 39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 406,310 30,496.6 1,690 126.8 15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 49,661 30,406.4 496 303.7 25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 108,532 29,598.7 1,393 379.9 16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 729,028 28,639.2 5,990 235.3 40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 41,121 28,034.9 470 320.4 27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 53,940 27,651.8 382 195.8 22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 141,944 27,344.2 1,122 216.1 49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 178,401 26,778.3 1,678 251.9 24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 32,285 26,119.9 413 334.1 35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 30,979 24,825.7 277 222.0 24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 187,018 24,541.0 1,981 260.0 48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 68,871 23,885.6 529 183.5 20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 149,660 23,880.8 826 131.8 11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 102,146 22,481.7 1,224 269.4

