It’s Finally Happening – Jack and Coke to Come Together in New Canned Cocktail

According to reports, a new beverage collaboration of epic proportions is in the works for some familiar favorites. Adults everywhere will get a chance to taste a 'Jack & Coke' without having to do any mixing whatsoever, as a canned version of the cocktail is soon hitting shelves.

While the combination of Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola has been happening for decades, for the first time ever the two beverages will join together in their own can.

Reports say that the partnership between Brown-Foreman and Coca-Cola aims to bring together the company's two highly recognizable trademarks in one product. The report adds that the beverage will also be available in a zero-sugar option.

Consumers can expect it to contain 5% ABV, although that may vary depending on location of distribution per reports.

The product is being launched in Mexico later this year. Reports go on to say that consumers in the United States can expect to see the product on shelves sometime in 2023.

The internet is certainly buzzing after the news of the canned cocktail was released.

