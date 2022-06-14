ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Excessive Heat Warning

By Byron Douglas
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The searing heat continues under an Excessive Heat Warning that runs through Wednesday. Partly sunny early then becoming sunny...

www.14news.com

14news.com

Fallen tree damages 2 homes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wind gusts brought down trees on Friday morning with houses in Evansville littered in the landing zone. Two homeowners on East Powell Avenue saw the backs of their homes fall victim to a nearly 100-foot tree just before 9 a.m. The owner of the house...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Several trees down during Friday morning storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms Friday morning caused several power outages. There were close to 20,000 CenterPoint customers without power, but by 3 p.m. the number was closer to 5,000. [View CenterPoint outage map]. [View Kenergy outage map]. There are also several reports of trees down across the area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Storms will break heat Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fourth consecutive day of mid-to-upper 90s scorched the Tri-State with heat index temps again peaking in the 105-110 range. The excessive heat will be extinguished by a complex of storms that will push through the area early Friday. Some severe storms with large hail and damaging winds will be possible as we transition from oppressive heat to more tolerable temperatures for the weekend. Once the storms pass early Friday, the muggy air will remain in place and temps will again rise to near 90. The cold front will cut through the Tri-State later Friday and deliver some nice weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb into the lower 80s under sunny skies. Sunday will also be pleasant with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Hot temperatures return next week as daily highs climb back into the low 90s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hazardous heat through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -For the third straight day, temperatures rose into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values near 110 degrees. The oppressive heat will linger through Thursday and then start to back off a bit on Friday. A cluster of thunderstorms may develop and dive south into the Tri-State on Thursday evening-early Friday. Behind these storms, a cold front will knock down the heat for the weekend. Friday’s high will likely climb into the lower 90s, depending on the timing of the storms. Over the weekend, cooler & drier air will filter in from Canada. Highs on Saturday should drop into the lower 80s with lows on Sunday down into the lower 60s. Sunday should be sunny and pleasant with a high of 85. Heat and humidity will likely return for the first half of next week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
14news.com

Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Near Engelbrecht Orchard, a tree limb has gone through the roof of a home, leaving a hole that’s now leaking through the family’s attic. Connie Engelbrecht-Almond tells 14 News she was asleep when the house started shaking. She stayed in her bed until it stopped, then she discovered the hole in her roof.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday After 5 set for tonight in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party is set to rev up again tonight after 5 in Owensboro. A Little Southern Gospel kicks things off at 6 at First Baptist Church. Country-Wide Band, The Strangers, Ryburn Martin and V-Groove are all performing to get the weekend started right.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Retired EPD K9 passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - K9 Qaos, a retired Evansville Police Department K9, has passed away. Officials with the Southern Indiana Canine Association say Qaos hit the streets in 2012. They say he was a dual-purpose K9 who served the Evansville community with his partner, Detective Nick Henderson, for five years.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New facade coming to High Score Saloon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High Score Saloon in downtown Evansville is excited to get into their new space, which is coming with a new look. These new renderings were posted on their Facebook page. Co-owner Clint Hoskins says they purchased a new building and received a grant to help them...
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Index#Heat Wave
14news.com

Haubstadt Sommerfest underway this weekend

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - The Haubstadt Sommerfest kicks off Thursday. Rides and food booths open at 5 p.m., and the bierstube opens at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. There will also be live music. Saturday’s events include the Laufenfest race and Lil’ Dutch Run. The parade starts at 1 p.m....
HAUBSTADT, IN
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert this morning for an excessive heat wave. Byron will have what you need to know through Sunrise. Taking care of yourself during this extreme heat is important, but you should also take special care of your pets. The Humane Society is giving tips after two dogs died.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Handy Fest vendors recovering from windy conditions in Henderson

ISP: Troopers find over 500 grams of meth during traffic stop in Spencer Co. ISP: Troopers find over 500 grams of meth during traffic stop in Spencer Co. Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville. Updated: 5 hours ago. Home built in early 1900s damaged by...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crumbl coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is getting another Crumble Cookie. Company officials say they are in the early stages of opening a location in Owensboro. It will be at Gateway Commons between Tropical Smoothie and Limestone Bank. Crumble opened their Evansville store last July in the Promenade. So far,...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Black Expo set for this weekend to mark Juneteenth

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This weekend there are several events taking place to mark Juneteenth. The Owensboro Black Expo has organized a freedom day event this Saturday. It will feature Food, Vendors, games and fun. It will cap off with a gospel celebration and a fireworks show. That’s happening at...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to large structure fire in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Vincennes Fire Department responded to a large fire on Friday. Firefighters battled a fire that broke out at a building near the intersection of 10th Street and Main Street. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. We will update...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The Tri-State is under another heat warning today. We’ll have what you need to know all throughout Sunrise. Right now, the search continues for the people involved in a deadly shooting in Owensboro. Authorities say the victim was shot and crashed into a fence Monday night. A...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gov. Holcomb speaks in Evansville about state economy

Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville. Home built in early 1900s damaged by decades-old tree in Evansville. ISP: Troopers find over 500 grams of meth during traffic stop in Spencer Co. Updated: 3 hours ago. ISP: Troopers find over 500 grams of meth during traffic...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

The Milk Barn Cafe moving into former Read St. BBQ building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local donut and coffee business has traded in their red food truck trailer for a permanent building. The Milk Barn Cafe announced they bought the former Read Street BBQ building in Evansville. There is a tentative opening date of July 4, but they say that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Lyles Station to mark Juneteenth this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We’re just days from Juneteenth, and Lyles Station in Gibson County will be marking the occasion. The 19th of June commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. There will be...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crews battle mobile home fire in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews battled a mobile home fire in Ohio County on Thursday. That happened on Brent’s Loop. Officials say units were on scene for about two hours. They say no one was home at the time of the fire. We’re told no one was...
OHIO COUNTY, KY

