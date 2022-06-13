Strawberry Festival, a sweet summertime tradition, returns to Long Grove

Swedish Days brings thousands of people to Geneva to enjoy food, music and plenty of fun for people of all ages each summer. To accommodate this signature event, parking restrictions will be implemented, and two downtown streets will be closed throughout the festivities from Wednesday to Sunday, June 22-26. Parking signage will be temporarily posted in certain areas throughout the week, and Swedish Days visitors should be mindful of the restrictions when parking downtown. The main festival areas that will be impacted are Third Street (from State to South streets), James Street (from Second to Fifth streets), and Campbell Street (from Second to Fifth streets). People should not remove these signs posted on wooden stakes since the parking restrictions are meant to provide a safe environment for festival patrons.
