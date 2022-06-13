ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Grove, IL

Strawberry Festival, a sweet summertime tradition, returns to Long Grove

By Candid Candace Jordan, Associate Publisher
chicagostarmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Strawberry Festival, a decades old tradition in downtown Long Grove, is returning in all its sweet summertime glory following a couple years hampered by the pandemic. The same full-scale event that has inspired so many thousands to turn out to the historic town year after year for decades is...

www.chicagostarmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Summer Local Art Installation at Izaak Walton Park in Prospect Heights, Illinois

"The Art of the Magic Mushrooms" Pop Up Art Installation Enchants at Izaak Walton Park in Prospect Heights, IL. A local art pop-up once again adds a little whimsy and imagination to the beautiful natural scenery at Izaak Walton Park in Prospect Heights. Izaak Walton has become a haven for little adventures for my family since we discovered it last year. My husband and I recently wandered over to scout for birds in the preserve and lit up with delight when we spotted a new art pop-up!
geneva.il.us

Kane County To Host Recycling Extravaganza

For those looking to declutter their homes, Kane County is hosting its annual recycling extravaganza Saturday, July 9 to help people safely dispose of those hard-to-recycle items. The event will be held rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kane County Branch Court office, 540 S....
GENEVA, IL
ilikeillinois.com

Did you know? Illinois has a park on the site of a former Army base.

Lake County is home to a beautiful forest preserve bordering Lake Michigan with a unique history. When renowned landscape designer O.C. Simonds came up with the plans for the Fort Sheridan army base in 1889, he met both the military’s needs while also making breathtaking views of Lake Michigan a priority. The site of the historic U.S. Army post (1887–1993) holds national significance for its landscape and architecture design, and for the preparation and training of American soldiers for military service. In 1982, Fort Sheridan was designated a National Historic Landmark by the United States Secretary of the Interior. Fort Sheridan joins 2,540 sites across the country recognized as places that possess exceptional value and quality in illustrating or interpreting the heritage of the United States. Currently, Ninety-four buildings at the Fort are designated National Historic Landmarks. The Fort was officially closed in 1993 and the land was transferred to the Lake County Forest Preserve.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Free “Artists of the Wall Festival” returns to Rogers Park

The 29th annual “Artists of the Wall Festival” is returning to Rogers Park for Father’s Day weekend. The free interactive festival will hit Loyola Beach June 18 with 160 vibrant murals, 12 live bands, dance performances and kids’ activities. Sponsored by the nonprofit, Rogers Park Business...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Grove, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Long Grove, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Pretty Powerful 4.0: A celebration of giving

Steak 48 hosted the 4th annual Pretty Powerful event in River North recently. Over 60 of the city's most philanthropic women who promote various important Chicago charities and nonprofits came together to raise a glass and toast the important work they do each year. It was a wonderful night of networking and conversation in a beautiful setting.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Hidden Tropical-Like Beach in Illinois with Beautiful Blue Water

If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summertime#Strawberry Ice Cream#Arts And Crafts
CBS Chicago

Goya opens expanded food plant in Bolingbrook

CHICAGO (CBS) -- America's largest Hispanic-owned food company is getting even bigger. Goya is expanding its facility in southwest suburban Bolingbrook. The company cut the ribbon Wednesday at the nearly 300,000-square-foot building. Goya said this expansion will help address the global food crisis. In honor of the new expansion, the company is donating 20,000 pounds of food to the Illinois Migrant Council, and $20,000 to the Salt and Light Coalition, an organization that fights child trafficking.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County unveils its new flag designed by Glenbrook South student

CHICAGO (CBS) --     Cook County has a new flag!Cook County Commissioners selected a new flag from the submissions of nearly 300 high school students. The winning flag is called the "I Will" flag and was designed by Glenbrook South high schooler Andrew Duffy.The new flag is meant to reflect the diversity, industry and beauty of Cook County. The blue symbolizes the county waterways, green for preserved land and riverbanks.The red is for social change and the white is for the innovation to come.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
thefirstward.net

SciTech’s closing was utterly unnecessary

God, I loved that place! To give my wife a break, I’d pack my then two young boys into that well-worn green Dodge Caravan and we’d head down to that hands-on museum on Benton Street to spend another glorious wintery Sunday morning. We’d generally have the place to ourselves and they’d run from exhibit to exhibit completely enthralled with all the possibilities.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Lakeview tenants worry about uninvited guest who's taken shelter in their doorway for years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An unwanted visitor has been staking claim inside the lobby of a Lakeview apartment building, and residents have begged management to get him out for years, saying their safety is at risk.The door to the apartment building on West Briar Place is always unlocked, so anyone can make their way inside at all hours.Now one man is claiming free rent inside the tiny vestibule, and neighbors said they never know when his motivation to seek shelter might turn violent.Katie Burt wants to feel safe walking into her apartment building late at night, but for two years, she...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Color Factory's hotly anticipated opening, all details HERE!

The highly-anticipated, third permanent museum from Color Factory officially opens in Chicago this Friday, June 17th. The beloved destination will immerse Chicagoans in art and color with experiences that engage all the senses including 15 new installations and exciting artist partnerships across over 25,000 square feet. Color Factory wants its...
CHICAGO, IL
geneva.il.us

Swedish Days Festival & Parade To Impact Downtown Traffic, Parking

Swedish Days brings thousands of people to Geneva to enjoy food, music and plenty of fun for people of all ages each summer. To accommodate this signature event, parking restrictions will be implemented, and two downtown streets will be closed throughout the festivities from Wednesday to Sunday, June 22-26. Parking signage will be temporarily posted in certain areas throughout the week, and Swedish Days visitors should be mindful of the restrictions when parking downtown. The main festival areas that will be impacted are Third Street (from State to South streets), James Street (from Second to Fifth streets), and Campbell Street (from Second to Fifth streets). People should not remove these signs posted on wooden stakes since the parking restrictions are meant to provide a safe environment for festival patrons.
GENEVA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy