OCPD: Man Accused Of Stabbing 2 People Located, Arrested

A dog who survived a frightening ordeal has found a happy ending to his story. On Tuesday, the Bella SPCA Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced on Facebook that a German shepherd named Gunner was adopted by his extended family weeks after the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office found the remains of the dog's 64-year-old owner in Luther. The sheriff's office announced on May 18 that they found Gunner inside what they described as "a large pen" in the backyard — and that Gunner's owner may have been dead for as long as a month before the department discovered the deceased and his dog.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO