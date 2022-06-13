ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive Trailer: 20-Film Dario Argento Retrospective in NYC Will Include New 4K Restorations!

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we wait for Dario Argento‘s brand new movie Dark Glasses, the Italian horror master’s first movie in ten years, Film at Lincoln Center in New York City will be hosting Beware of Dario Argento: A 20-Film Retrospective from June 17 through June 29, loaded with brand new restorations of Argento...

bloody-disgusting.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Pictures Classics Takes Robert Caro Doc ‘Turn Every Page’

Sony Pictures Classics has taken the worldwide rights to Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb. The Topic Studios doc, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, follows the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Caro and his longtime editor Robert Gottlieb, who worked together on The Power Broker and Caro’s Lydon B. Johnson series.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Body Parts': Film Review | Tribeca 2022'Subject': Film Review | Tribeca 2022'Civil': Film Review | Tribeca 2022 According to the doc’s logline, the duo “have worked and fought together for 50 years, forging one of publishing’s most iconic and productive partnerships....
MOVIES
Deadline

BCDF Pictures Developing ‘The Spanish Love Deception’ Film; ‘The Hating Game’s Peter Hutchings Tapped To Adapt Elena Armas Bestseller

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BCDF Pictures has acquired film rights to Elena Armas’ 2022 New York Times bestseller The Spanish Love Deception, tapping Peter Hutchings (The Hating Game) to adapt it for the big screen. The romantic comedy from Simon & Schuster is the first installment in a series of the same name. It tells the story of Catalina Martín, who desperately needs a date to her sister’s wedding in Spain. Especially since she lied and told her large, raucous family that she has a new American boyfriend. Now everyone expects her to bring him, including the ex...
Deadline

After Katy Perry Musical ‘Melody’, Cross Creek & Zag Set 10-Picture Animation Deal Including Michael Gracey Collaboration: Annecy

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of us revealing their Katy Perry animated musical Melody, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and The Pale Blue Eye outfit Cross Creek Pictures and animation specialist Zag have set an agreement to develop and produce a slate of ten animated, live-action and hybrid format features, the majority of which will be musicals. Among the new projects is a collaboration with Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman, with whom Zag and Cross Creek are also working on Melody. The pact has been struck by Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of LA...
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Princess Diana Death Documentary Sells Wide for Content Kings, Silverlining – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. DOCUMENTARIES U.K. TV producer Content Kings and production finance broker and distribution agent Silverlining Rights have revealed a raft of international pre-sales for “Diana: The Ultimate Truth” (1×60’), a documentary which investigates the circumstances leading up to the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, 25 years ago. Despite a verdict of unlawful killing and two police investigations into the devastating crash, many questions around what happened, and who is responsible, remain. The documentary follows journalist Mark Williams-Thomas whose investigation includes interviews with security experts; forensic crash investigators and photographers at the Metropolitan Police who...
ARTnews

Trove of Never-Before-Seen Photographs by Surrealist Artist Dora Maar Heads to Auction in Paris

Click here to read the full article. A trove of 750 photographs by French photographer Dora Maar, known for being one of Pablo Picasso’s primary muses, will be offered for sale from her estate next month by a Parisian auction house. The group of images, produced between the 1920s and 1940s, have not previously been seen by the public. The majority of the photographs were taken during the decade that Maar, who died in 1997, spent with the Spanish painter. Subjects in the photographs range from anonymous figures captured in Parisian streets to artists and creatives who ran in the same avant-garde...
ARTnews

Report: Nearly Half of U.S. Museum Shows Dedicated to 4% of Modern and Contemporary Artists

Click here to read the full article. Nearly half of all art exhibitions showcased by U.S. museums between 2017 and 2021 were dedicated to less than five percent of a quarter of a million artists, ranging from those born at the start of the 20th century to those working today, according to a new survey. The report, authored by art economist Clare McAndrew and published last week by UBS, laid out the U.S. cities which serve as the country’s main art hubs and market drivers. New York is home to the largest share of active art institutions, comprising 26 percent of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Polygon

Vampire in the Garden is a beautiful but anemic horror romance

There’s no shortage of anime vampire stories. From classics like 2000’s Blood: The Last Vampire or Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust to more recent fare such as the Kizumonogatari film trilogy and last year’s slapstick comedy Vlad Love, all of these anime to some extent tap into the drama inherent to the conflict between human beings and their predatory supernatural counterparts. That drama, of course, arises from the tension between their incompatible existences and their uneasy, undeniable attraction to one another.
Deadline

HBO Documentary Films Launches Feature Project On Iconic Black Supermodel Donyale Luna, Who Broke Barriers In Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO Documentary Films is embarking on a documentary about pioneering supermodel Donyale Luna, one of the first Black models to be featured on the covers of major European fashion magazines. Nailah Jefferson (Vanishing Pearls: The Oystermen of Pointe à la Hache), is directing the film, teaming with Oscar- and Emmy-winning Lightbox (HBO’s Tina and Whitney, LA 92), and Jeff Friday Media (HBO’s Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn). Luna was born Peggy Anne Freeman in Detroit in 1945 and began going by the name Donyale Luna in her late teens as she launched her modeling...
Variety

Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s ‘The Beasts’ and Remake Rights Drive Latido Films’ Raft of Cannes Slate Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Suggesting an appreciable recovery in the dynamism of international film markets, Madrid-based Latido Films has unveiled a raft of deals on its Cannes line-up, led by standout sales for Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Cannes Premiere player “The Beasts.”  The Spain-set rural thriller was acquired by Movies Inspired in Italy and Imagine in Benelux.  Co-produced by Spain’s Arcadia Motion Pictures and Sorogoyen’s Caballo Films with France’s Le Pacte, “The Beasts” has also been taken by Kino Mediteran in former Yugoslavia territories and Transilvania Film in Romania. Meanwhile, fruit of Latido’s strengthening of its remake rights sales strategies, the company...
Variety

Terence Blanchard on His Jazzy Twist to the ‘Father of the Bride’ Score

Click here to read the full article. For Gaz Alazraki’s remake of “Father of the Bride,” now streaming on HBO Max, the beloved classic about a daughter’s impending wedding day was reimagined with some twists — it moved from Connecticut to Miami, and from a white family to a wealthy Cuban-American brood led by Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, parents to Adria Arjona. Diego Boneta portrays the groom, a lawyer from a Mexican family. For the score, Alazraki turned to composer Terence Blanchard, whose credits include “Mo Better Blues,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “BlacKkKlansman.” As heard on the track “Saving Wedding...
GamesRadar

One key Star Wars prequel scene had a fully CGI Anakin and no one realized until now

A Star Wars VFX artist has revealed that a key moment from Revenge of the Sith involves a fully CGI Anakin. Juan-Luis Sanchez took to Twitter to reveal the process behind Anakin’s post-Order 66 assault on the Jedi Temple. Anakin’s approach, backed by Clone Troopers, doesn’t include actor Hayden Christensen being physically present in the scene (H/T Screen Rant (opens in new tab)).
IndieWire

Tribeca Awards 2022: ‘Good Girl Jane,’ ‘January,’ and ‘The Cave of Adullam’ Take Top Honors

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Tribeca Festival has officially announced the slate of award-winning films, marking the end of the 21st annual event. Presented by OKX, the Tribeca Festival unveiled the winning storytellers in its competition categories on June 16 at the awards ceremony at New York City restaurant Thalassa. Awards were given in the following competition categories: Feature Film, Short Film, Audio Storytelling, Immersive, Games, Human/Nature, and Tribeca X. “Good Girl Jane” took home the top prize, the Founders’ Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature. Written and directed by Sarah Elizabeth Mintz, the film marked its World...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

How 'Ad Astra' Serves as a Subtle Retelling of 'Heart of Darkness'

Heart of Darkness is one of the most acclaimed novels in the English language. Published in 1899 by Blackwood’s Magazine, the novel initially received little attention from critics but has since become one of the most debated works in literature. It tells the story of Charles Marlow, a sailor in the Congo Free State during the later years of the 19th century, who begins a two-month journey down the Congo River in search of a crazed ivory trader called Kurtz, who has deceived a group of locals into believing he is a godlike figure. The trek exposes him to the most heinous acts a person can commit, becoming a thorough examination of the human psyche and the power of suggestion. Despite its writer Joseph Conrad considering it one of his lesser works, it has become far and away one of his most popular creation. And as with all acclaimed works of literature, it didn’t take long before Hollywood came knocking. The most notable of its adaptations, Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now, masterfully updated the story to become an allegory for the brutality of warfare during the Vietnam War, becoming one of cinema's most acclaimed films in the process. While any attempt to best such a classic would be the first step towards insanity, there is one film that comes within arm’s length of matching that legendary status.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘It’s Important, It’s Just a Bit Under the Radar’: Annecy Celebrates Swiss Animation

Click here to read the full article. France’s Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival is celebrating Swiss animation – which marked its 100th anniversary back in 2021 – with a slew of retrospectives, screenings and special events. In its Official Selection, Switzerland is represented through 13 films spread across different sections. The fest has collaborated with various institutions on the tribute, including the GSFA, the association of Swiss animation filmmakers, the Swiss Films Archive or the Animatou and Fantoche festivals. All the while, notes artistic director Marcel Jean, the Focus tries to express the films’ variety and range. “There isn’t one technique that’s associated with...
MOVIES

