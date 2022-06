SAN LORENZO – The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating a group of men likely associated with the proud boys who disrupted a drag queen storytelling event on Saturday with homophobic and transphobic slurs.Deputies said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the San Lorenzo Library located on Paseo Grande. Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Ray Kelly said the group entered the library during an event called Drag Queen Story Time. Kyle Chu, also known as drag queen Panda Dulce, hosted a story hour meant for preschool-aged children in celebration of Pride Month. "I've always received death threats, hate mail...

