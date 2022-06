Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island awarded two college scholarships to 2022 high school graduates who live on Marco Island. The recipients of the $1,175 scholarship awards were Mia Witthoff, from Lely High School, and Nick Vergo, from Marco Island Academy. Marianne Foley, Calusa Garden Club scholarship chairperson, gave the award to Vergo at the MIA Awards Night and gave the award to Witthoff at the Marco Island Historical Society during a ceremony with Calusa Garden Club President Susan Neustadt and Witthoff’s parents, Stacy and Curt Witthoff.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO