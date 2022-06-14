ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 People Sent To Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Accident Ends With Car Flipped Onto Its Roof

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIodN_0gA5nkfo00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rollover crash in Philadelphia sends three people to the hospital. The crash happened on the Vine Street Expressway at 22nd Street.

Video shows one of the several vehicles involved in the crash flipped over onto its roof.

At least one of the victims is in stable condition.

CBS3 is working to confirm what led up to the crash.

CBS Philly

At Least 13 People Injured In Crash Involving NJ Transit Bus, Car In Absecon

ABSECON, N.J. (CBS) — At least 13 people were hurt when a transit bus and a car collided in Absecon, Atlantic County. It happened at North Shore Road and Ohio Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Twelve passengers and a bus driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on the condition of the people in the car. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
ABSECON, NJ
CBS Philly

At Least 32 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting That Killed Man, Injured Another: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia on Thursday night has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 8th Street and Allegheny Avenue. Police say a small group of people were enjoying a cookout and watching the NBA championship when someone drove up and opened fire. At least 32 shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.  Two men were struck. A 38-year-old man was killed, and a 22-year-old man is in stable condition. The 38-year-old was shot in the chest and stomach, while the 22-year-old was hit twice in the buttocks, according to police.  So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 People Taken To Hospital After Being Rescued From Fiery Crash In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials responded to a fiery crash in West Philadelphia overnight Tuesday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 63rd Street, between Arch and Market Streets. Fire officials say two people became trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued. They were taken to the hospital for treatment but there is no word on their condition at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

East Germantown Triple Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Another Fighting For Life: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting in East Germantown has left one man dead and another fighting for his life. Police said Friday night the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue. Police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. A 25-year-old man was also shot once in the head and was placed in “extremely critical condition” at the hospital, police said. A third victim, a 33-year-old woman, was shot once in her foot. She was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cleveland19.com

Shots fired during road-rage incident in Chester Township

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chester Township police chief said a report of shots fired during a road-rage incident that occurred on Thursday morning is being investigated. “When summertime hits, it seems like our road rage cases escalate,” said Cheif Craig Young. Officers responded to Mayfield Road near Buckeye...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Philly

Investigation Underway After Man Shot By Officers In Hatfield Township: Montgomery County DA’s Office Says

HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County DA’s office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hatfield Township that sent a man to the hospital on Friday. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. when a resident called police to report a man had run through her backyard and was hiding in her neighbor’s backyard. Hatfield police found the man between two woodpiles. At this time, it’s unclear why the man was hiding. According to the initial investigation, police issued commands for the man to come out and show his hands, but he didn’t comply. Police tased the man but he allegedly ran toward officers, the DA’s office says. That’s when officers fired at the man and struck him. Police say they found a knife at the scene. The 29-year-old man is currently undergoing surgery at Grandview Hospital. His identity has not been released. This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Investigators Searching For Gunman That Allegedly Carjacked Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Detectives are searching for the gunman who carjacked an off-duty Philadelphia police officer at gunpoint. The officer’s Toyota Highlander was later found on fire. The carjacking happened at 56th and Pentridge Streets in Kingsessing Friday shortly after midnight. Police say the officer was parking his vehicle when a gunman walked up, reached into the officer’s pocket for the keys and took the 2020 Toyota Highlander. As the vehicle was driving away, the officer fired seven times, hitting the driver’s side of the vehicle. It’s unknown whether the carjacker was hit. A resident didn’t want to show her face but says her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Germantown Man Critically Injured During Shootout With Would-Be Robbers While Leaving For Work, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a Germantown man who was leaving home to head to work ended up in a shootout with a group of men trying to rob him. Now police are looking for the suspects. Initially, police said the victim was a corrections officer but now they say he is a forensic security consultant. The victim and suspect ended up getting into a shootout right in front of the victim’s home. One of the stray bullets struck a Nissan SUV in the windshield and driver’s side window. Philadelphia police swarmed this Germantown neighborhood after an attempted carjacking led to a shootout....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Funeral Services For South Street Mass Shooting Victim Kris Minners Will Be Held Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral services for one of the victims of the South Street mass shooting will be held Friday morning. Kris Minners was one of two bystanders who was shot and killed on June 4. The youth counselor at Girard College was on South Street celebrating his 22nd birthday. Friday’s viewing and celebration of life will be held at the Mt Airy Church of God in Christ in West Oak Lane.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Newark Man Killed In I-95 Cross Over Crash Tuesday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DelMato on June 14, 2022 at approximately 7:26 a.m., a gray 2002 BMW 525i was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 north of...
NEWARK, DE
truecrimedaily

DoorDash driver accused of shooting Chick-fil-A worker following milkshake argument

PHILADELPHIA (TCD) -- A 26-year-old delivery driver was arrested for allegedly shooting a teen fast food worker after accusing him of leaving out a milkshake. According to NBC Philadelphia, on Monday, June 13, at around 8:30 p.m., the suspect, Tyquan Austin, went to the Chick-fil-A on the 800 block of Adams Avenue to pick up an order. An employee brought the takeout order to Austin, who then allegedly started arguing with him and demanded to know about a second milkshake he claimed was supposed to be in the order. The employee reportedly told Austin the receipt listed only one milkshake and Austin continued to argue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect In Custody After Fatal Shooting Inside Beverly City Home Turns Into Hours-Long Standoff With Police, Closes Nearby Beverly City School District

BEVERLY, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting inside a Burlington County home. Authorities say a man was shot inside a Beverly City residence around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. A standoff between the suspect and police lasted several hours before the suspect surrendered around 8:30 a.m. A woman and four children were released unharmed, according to authorities. The Beverly City School District closed Tuesday because of the ongoing police activity near the school. “Due to police activity currently taking place on Bentley Avenue, the Beverly City School District will be closed on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, to ensure everyone’s safety. I apologize in advance for the inconvenience and the early communication,” the statement said. Students at Palmyra High school still have school Tuesday. “Thank you in advance for your understanding during this emergent situation, but please understand that your child’s safety and the safety of our staff is our priority and we would not make this hard decision if we did not feel it absolutely necessary,” the statement said. No further information is available at this time.
BEVERLY, NJ
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

