ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Morning news brief

NHPR
 3 days ago

The Jan. 6 House panel held the second of seven hearings. Nevada is one of four...

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NHPR

Sununu signs voter affidavit ballot bill into law

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law on Friday that would create affidavit ballots for the first time in New Hampshire, which could delay final election results up to two weeks. Senate Bill 418 will require voters who are registering to vote in New Hampshire for the first time...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NHPR

Remembrance and joy both play a role in Juneteenth's history in N.H.

Juneteenth is this Sunday, and while this is the fourth year it's officially been recognized as a state holiday in New Hampshire, Juneteenth festivities have been celebrated in the Granite State for much longer. All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa spoke with JerriAnne Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
NHPR

Drought restrictions are being felt in many ways across California

Parts of Southern California are several weeks into mandatory water restrictions. The state's worst drought on record has officials imposing tough rules to cut outdoor water use at people's homes. But water shortages are being felt beyond private yards. Caleigh Wells from member station KCRW takes us to some other hard-hit places.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NHPR

Some Californians got a temporary reprieve from record high gas prices

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Some California residents got a reprieve from record high gas prices, if only for a few hours, as a station in Rancho Cordova was charging only $0.69 a gallon. The price was supposed to be $6.99, but the manager misplaced a decimal point. The mistake cost the station 16,000 bucks and also the manager his job. John Szczecina says the mistake's all on him, and his family has started a crowdfunding campaign to help him make up the difference. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NHPR

Ohio is making it easier for teachers to carry firearms in classrooms

In Ohio, lawmakers are slashing the amount of training needed for teachers to carry firearms in the classroom. Republicans say it'll make schools safer. But some educators worry it could lead to more dangerous confrontations. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports. ANDY CHOW, BYLINE: Teachers in Ohio have been allowed...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Nhpr
NHPR

Liberty Utilities set to double its price for electricity

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other news outlets to republish its reporting. One of the New Hampshire’s major utilities is set to double the price of electricity in August, and it’s likely other utilities will be forced to raise their prices, too. The price hikes are being driven by projected high costs of natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NHPR

Communities along the Yellowstone River are digging out from mud and debris

President Biden has approved a major flood disaster declaration for parts of Montana near Yellowstone National Park. Communities along a 200-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River are digging out from under mountains of mud and debris, and some worry that damage will rob them of a summer tourist season. Yellowstone Public Radio's Kayla Desroches reports.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy