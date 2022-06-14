St. Paul’s defender Madison Beale headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun girls lacrosse All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

St. Paul's defender Madison Beale finished the season with 25 draw controls, five goals and 10 takeaways to be named The Baltimore Sun's All-Metro girls lacrosse Player of the Year. Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls lacrosse teams for the 2022 season.

Player of the Year

Madison Beale, St. Paul’s, senior, defender

The timeless adage that defense wins championships couldn’t have been more true this season for St. Paul’s, which allowed an average of 7.6 goals per game in its 17 wins and time and again forced opponents into long scoring droughts.

Led by their Duke-bound All-American, who usually marked the opposition’s top offensive threat, the Gators won their second straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title, ending the year ranked No. 1 in The Baltimore Sun Top 15 poll and the nation.

Beale’s play was crucial, particularly after St. Paul’s (17-1) suffered a rash of late-season injuries that threatened to derail its playoff hopes.

First, the Gators lost two defensive starters — Olivia Rose (torn ACL) and Kira Balis (shoulder) — in their win over McDonogh. Then, junior Grace Schlossberg, who had replaced Rose, suffered an ACL tear of her own in the following game against Roland Park.

The defense was in disarray, particularly during a 20-7 loss to Glenelg Country in which Dragons star Jaclyn Marszal torched the Gators for eight goals and six assists, at times against a unit that included Beale and three freshmen.

But it didn’t take long for Beale and company to regain their footing. With a few days of practice, the senior led a unit that held both Notre Dame Prep and McDonogh to single-digit goals in playoff wins. Then, in a rematch with Glenelg Country for the IAAM championship, the four-year starter — who primarily patrolled the midfield for her Sky Walkers club team — played perhaps her most dominant game, matching up with Marszal and holding her to a single goal in a 15-7 win.

“Madison Beale, in my opinion, is one of the best athletes to ever play at [St. Paul’s],” coach Mary Gagnon said. “All year, we needed Madison to always be at her best. Especially when Olivia went down, all the weight fell upon Madison to really play well, and she did. Without Madison out there, we don’t win the IAAM championship or become the No. 1 team.”

Beale, who will play in next month’s Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Game at Johns Hopkins, finished the season with 25 draw controls, five goals and 10 takeaways.

Coach of the Year

Becky Groves, Century

One of Carroll County’s all-time great athletes guided her team to one of the area’s all-time great seasons.

Groves’ squad finished 19-0, beating seven teams that were ranked at the time in The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 poll on its way to the Class 2A state championship.

Along the way, the No. 3 Knights knocked off Class 1A state champion Liberty (twice), 4A champion Broadneck, Howard County champion Glenelg, Harford County champion C. Milton Wright, and, in the state final, Baltimore County champion Hereford. They ended the season ranked No. 12 in the nation by Inside Lacrosse and No. 15 by USA Lacrosse.

It marked the fourth state title for Groves, who has compiled a 144-32 record in her 12 seasons at the helm.

On the field, Groves — then known as Becky Trumbo — was a two-time Carroll County Player of the Year and first-team All-Metro midfielder at Liberty, finishing her career in 2002 as the county’s all-time leading scorer with 379 points. She then went on to become one of Towson University’s most decorated players.

All-Metro first team

Maisy Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, junior, midfielder

The Maryland commit finished with 64 goals, eight assists and 54 draw controls and was a difference-maker on both ends of the field in leading the Mustangs to a 3A state title.

Lexi Dupcak, Broadneck, junior, midfielder

The Maryland commit set a single-season school record with 145 draw controls. She finished with 62 goals and 18 assists as the Bruins breezed to a 4A state championship.

Kori Edmondson, McDonogh, senior, midfielder

The Maryland-bound midfielder did it all for the Eagles. She racked up 80 goals and 10 assists on offense to go along with 10 caused turnovers and 77 draw controls.

Alyssa Gore-Chung, Severna Park, sophomore, attacker

Though just a sophomore, Gore-Chung led the No. 8 Falcons in most categories, including goals (48), points (64), draw controls (84) and ground balls (35). She also tied for the team lead in caused turnovers with 22.

Anna Hackett, Century, senior, midfielder

The Elon-bound midfielder hustled and scrapped all over the field for the 2A state champions. She racked up 75 goals and seven assists, as well as 53 ground balls and 97 draw controls.

Hannah Johnson, Bryn Mawr, senior, midfielder

The do-it-all middie finished with 52 goals and 109 draw controls while playing every minute of every game, leading the Mawrtians to a 14-5 mark and a No. 9 area ranking. She will continue her career at Johns Hopkins.

Emma Kennedy, Glenelg, senior, attacker

The four-year varsity starter had 67 goals and 23 assists, as the Gladiators finished 15-1 with a No. 4 area ranking. She will continue her career at Navy.

Ella Killian, Broadneck, senior, defender

The UMBC-bound defender was the heart and soul of a Bruins team that captured the 4A state title. She time and again marked and shut down the opposition’s top offensive threat and finished with 22 caused turnovers.

Caroline Little, Century, senior, midfielder

The Virginia Tech-bound senior was a leader on both ends of the field for the undefeated 2A state champions. She finished with 55 goals, 34 assists, 73 draw controls and 56 ground balls.

Jaclyn Marszal, Glenelg Country, senior, attacker

The Notre Dame signee put on a memorable show with eight goals and six assists in a 20-7 regular-season win over top-ranked St. Paul’s. She finished with 54 goals and 67 assists for the IAAM A Conference finalists.

Natalie Shurtleff, St. Paul’s, junior, midfielder

The midfielder finished with 62 goals and 20 assists, including five goals in her team’s IAAM A Conference final win over Glenelg Country. The Clemson-bound junior also had 54 draw controls.

Jocelyn Torres, Glenelg, senior, goalie

The four-year varsity starter headed for Virginia Tech was the leader of a defense that held opponents to five goals or less 11 times. She finished with 75 saves.

Maggie Weisman, Glenelg Country, senior, attacker

The Maryland-bound offensive standout racked up 56 goals and nine assists, scoring at least five goals five times. She also finished with 72 draw controls for the IAAM A Conference finalists.

All-Metro second team

Finley Barger, Notre Dame Prep, senior, midfielder

Caroline Godine, McDonogh, senior, attacker

Lauren Hackett, Century, senior, attacker

Frannie Hahn, St. Paul’s, junior, attacker

Stephanie Marszal, Glenelg Country, senior, goalie

Mary Moore, Broadneck, junior, midfielder

Neve O’Ferrall, Glenelg Country, senior, defender

Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, freshman, midfielder

Jordan Peterson, Hereford, senior, midfielder

Bella Saviano, Archbishop Spalding, senior, midfielder

Sydney Smith, McDonogh, senior, defender

Kendall Steer, St. Paul’s, senior, midfielder

JJ Suriano, Bryn Mawr, junior, goalie

Val Thompson, Liberty, senior, attacker