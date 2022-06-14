5 Buildings Catch Fire In South Baltimore Blaze, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several homes caught fire early Tuesday morning in South Baltimore, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at five homes on South Hanover Street near Patapsco Avenue, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

Once crews arrived, the blaze shifted quickly into a three-alarm fire with a total of five buildings involved, a fire department spokesperson said.

Four of the buildings were vacant and one was occupied, but no injuries were immediately reported at the scene.

While crews were fighting the fire, one building suffered a partial collapse and another later had a complete collapse, the spokesperson said.

By 9 a.m., the fire appeared to be contained with much of the area taped off.

There’s no word yet on where or how the fire started.