Baltimore, MD

5 Buildings Catch Fire In South Baltimore Blaze, Authorities Say

By Jessica Albert
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several homes caught fire early Tuesday morning in South Baltimore, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at five homes on South Hanover Street near Patapsco Avenue, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

Once crews arrived, the blaze shifted quickly into a three-alarm fire with a total of five buildings involved, a fire department spokesperson said.

Four of the buildings were vacant and one was occupied, but no injuries were immediately reported at the scene.

While crews were fighting the fire, one building suffered a partial collapse and another later had a complete collapse, the spokesperson said.

By 9 a.m., the fire appeared to be contained with much of the area taped off.

There’s no word yet on where or how the fire started.

CBS Baltimore

Man Dies After Being Shot In Head In Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Thursday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 8:14 p.m. to the 3500 block of Caton Avenue, where they found the victim shot in the head. Police said he was transported to Shock Trauma, where he died. The victim has not been identified, and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in the homicide is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ocean City Today

Ellicott City man arrested for Ocean City stabbing

A man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Ocean City and the man accused of committing the act was taken into custody a short time after. Henry James Trotier, 21, of Ellicott City, Maryland was arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 4:15 a.m. that morning and charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a deadly weapon to injure another person, and reckless endangerment.
manisteenews.com

3 hurt in fire in row homes on block where pride flag burned

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three people were hospitalized after a fire tore through four row homes on the same north Baltimore block where a pride flag was burned early Wednesday, officials said. Authorities did not immediately say whether the two fires were connected or whether they believe either constituted a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclist Hit By Work Zone Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash On I-695, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hit-and-run crash Thursday night on I-695 in Baltimore County that killed a motorcyclist is under investigation, Maryland State Police said. Officers responded at 11:45 p.m. to the work zone on the outer loop of I-695 at the I-70 exit, where the right two lanes were closed for paving. There, motorcyclist Khary Williams, 46, of Milford Mill, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe Williams laid down his motorcycle as a dump truck was pulling out of the active work zone to avoid the dump truck, but he was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the dump truck did not remain at the scene, police said, and their identity is under investigation.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
