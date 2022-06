PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One more day of heat is in store before we enjoy some relief as we head into the weekend. Dangerous heat has been the main weather story this week, and heat will continue for Thursday’s forecast. Temperatures will run in the lower 70′s for most through the morning drive with humid to muggy conditions. Humidity will gradually decrease throughout the day as a result of a cold front passing through the region last night. It will still be hot, with daytime highs reaching the mid to lower 90′s, but the lower humidity will make the conditions a bit more tolerable than the last several days.

