One of the biggest questions I had for the Florida offense last year was how ball distribution was going to work. The Gators were loaded at running back, to the point that a pair of former 5-star recruits were fourth and fifth string, and the receiving corps lacked a clear top dog other than maybe Jacob Copeland. Dan Mullen had gotten very creative with the 2020 offense, so I was very interested to see what was in store for 2021.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO