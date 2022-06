Directed by Steven R. Monroe, ‘Caribbean Summer’ is a romantic comedy movie that follows morning news producer Jade. After an embarrassing moment during a live broadcast, Jade is forced to take a vacation. She decides to go to the Caribbean for a relaxing time and asks her assistant to book her a rental home. Once arriving at her destination, Jade makes herself at home. However, she soon finds someone entering the house. Turns out, the house actually belongs to Ford, the so-called intruder, and Jade was actually scammed.

