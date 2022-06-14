ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Millersville Man Charged With Stealing Pride Flag From Lancaster Porch

 3 days ago

Millersville Man Charged With Stealing Pride Flag From Lancaster Porch. (Lancaster, PA) -- The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office...

FOX 43

Columbia man convicted of firing 3 rounds into parked car, injuring one person

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Columbia man was convicted in Lancaster County Court this week of firing a handgun into a parked vehicle in the borough last year. Joel Jomar Ortiz-Rivera, 27, was found guilty of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person after a two-day trial, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.
COLUMBIA, PA
iheart.com

Answers Sought in Lancaster County Stabbing, Assault

Answers Sought in Lancaster County Stabbing, Assault. (Drumore Township, PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about a stabbing assault in hopes that more tips might come in from the public. Two men and a woman were returning to their car from swimming in the Susquehanna River in Drumore Township on May 3rd when they were approached by two couples who tried to take one of the men's backpacks. When the victim fought back, he was stabbed in the shoulder. State police say the other man was hit in the head with a large rock. The attackers left in a white Honda Pilot, possibly with Maryland tags.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Northern Berks resident arrested in rampage against neighbors

A 21-year-old Tilden Township man was arrested after a destructive rampage against his neighbors, hurling a rock at one victim’s pickup truck and slashing the tires of five others, police said. The incidents unfolded about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when Tilden police responded to a small apartment complex in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Drunk juvenile attempted forced entry into Warwick Township home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to a burglary at a Warwick Township home on June 16 at approximately 3:45 a.m. Police made contact with a drunk juvenile male who was attempting to enter the residence by breaking through a screen door....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Harrisburg woman charged with husband’s gruesome burning death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg woman has been charged with killing her 84-year-old husband after he was found severely burned outside their home with fly larva in his nose and mouth. Susquehanna Township Police responded to 306 Stuart Place at approximately 5:00 a.m. on June 16, 2022, to respond to a death investigation. Police […]
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Woman accused of giving child marijuana cookie

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Harrisburg station charged a woman for corruption of minors when she allegedly gave the child a marijuana cookie. According to police reports, the biological mother gave a marijuana cookie to the child sometime within the past year. PA ChildLine as...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with felony drug charge after police chase

(WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is facing multiple charges after a police chase in the city last month. Pennsylvania State Police say on May 20 a Trooper witnessed a vehicle after witnessing multiple traffic offenses. The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on the ramp from I-83N to 13th street when the vehicle fled.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused in string of convenience store robberies in Berks

BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - A man has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Brecknock Township. Police say Hezekiah Gingerich robbed a Turkey Hill Markets store at gunpoint. He had robbed the same store in May, along with stores in Robeson Township, Lebanon County, and Lancaster County, according to township police.
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Francis Templin, 67, of Berks County, charged in Peddler’s Village thefts

A senior citizen has been charged with several retail thefts at Peddler’s Village shopping complex in Lahaska, according to police. Francis Templin, 67, of Berks County, was arrested June 4 when Buckingham Township Police charged him with felony retail theft. Templin’s car was also seized and searched. Officials said they are identifying merchandise found in the vehicle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two injured in Lancaster County deck collapse, police say

Lancaster County, PA — Two people were injured Wednesday when a deck collapsed in Lancaster County, according to police. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says two people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. A number of organizations assisted in the rescue effort. So far, there...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Death investigation in Schuylkill County

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The Schuylkill County coroner confirmed two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators responded to this double-block home on North Fourth Street in the Frackville on Thursday. The coroner said, Megan Beury, 34, and David Zerby, 33, were found dead with gunshot wounds in an...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Jury indicts four in a drug trafficking scheme since 2021

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that four men have been indicted after investigators say they conducted drug trafficking. According to US Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that the defendants distributed over 500 grams of methamphetamine and over 40 grams of fentanyl in Northumberland and Columbia Counties on multiple occasions from April 2021 […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks Police send warning about DUI, underage drinking

Reading, Pa. - Police in Berks County are sending a message to students and parents as the school year comes to an end. The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program will be conducting DUI enforcement during the upcoming weekends. The enforcement will include sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols and COPS...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested for spitting in face of Pa. State Trooper

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Grantville, Dauphin County was arrested after spitting in the face and eyes of a Pennsylvania State Trooper. According to a public information release report, on Wednesday, June 15 at around 12:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to Austin Drive in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County to […]
GRANTVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Looking for Information on Stabbing at Lancaster County Swimming Hole

DRUMORE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Lancaster Station say they are investigating an assault and stabbing that occurred on May 3, 2021. Authorities state that the victims, two white males and one white female who witnessed the assault, were returning to their vehicles from swimming at the swimming hole that leads to an area where you can jump from the cliffs into the Susquehanna River at Benton Hollow Rd, Drumore Township, Lancaster County. As the victims approached a small footbridge approximately 500′ from their vehicle, two white females and two black males approached from the rear and attempted to forcibly remove one of the male victim’s back-pack from his person. As the victim attempted to fight back, one of the black males stabbed the victim in the shoulder twice with a knife causing serious injury. The other suspect struck the other victim in the head with a large rock. The suspects subsequently retreated to their vehicle and fled in a vehicle described as a 2013-2015 white Honda Pilot with possible Maryland registration.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

