Small Ohio Town Unites to Mourn Tot Lost to Gun Violence

An impromptu memorial was set up at Mound Park in the wake of the tragedy that occurred late Sunday night. The citizens that set it up said they wanted to show the family how much love and concern they have for them.

"Justice for Zsailynn" is trending on local social media.

At least two suspects started shooting at each other in Mound Park, according to the witnesses we talked to at the scene.

A mom and her son were spending time together on the front porch of their house, which was across the street from a park.

At least two bullets struck the 4-year-old boy from across the street.

Police said they had no involvement in the altercation, but they considered it a tragic case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Throughout the afternoon, people arrived at the memorial to add their momento of love and sorrow.

When our photographer took this second photo, he observed another 5-6 people arriving to pay respects.

A fundraiser has been started on behalf of the family to cover final expenses. In just a few hours, over 100 donations totaling $5 838 have been made.

No arrests have been officially reported.

The County Prosecutor issued a statement that said, "To avoid compromising an ongoing investigation and to abide by ethical obligations, very little information can be released at this time. To report information regarding this incident, please contact Capt. Michael Hamilton at (740) 354-1600 or (740) 353-4101."