UPDATE 2-Indonesia cuts max palm oil export levy to $200, but to rise in August

 3 days ago

(Add farmers comments in paragraph 14) By Bernadette Christina JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Tuesday issued new regulations on palm oil export taxes, detailing the recently announced levy rate cut to accelerate shipments that have been slow to rebound after the ending of an export ban. But the levy...

Indonesia has issued palm oil export permits for over 820,000 T -official

JAKARTA, June 16 (Reuters) - The world's top palm oil maker Indonesia has issued permits for shipment of 602,142 tonnes of the edible oil under its Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) scheme as of late Wednesday, trade ministry official Oke Nurwan said. Under the DMO, a company's export quota is tied...
ECONOMY
UPDATE 1-Malaysia lifts export ban on certain chicken products - ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday said it would now allow the export of certain chicken products, partially lifting an export ban imposed on June 1. The Southeast Asian nation, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, had halted the exports of chickens until prices and production stabilise, amid a growing global food shortage.
ECONOMY
UPDATE 1-UAE to suspend exports of Indian wheat for four months

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered a four-month suspension in exports and re-exports of wheat and wheat flour originating from India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday. The Gulf nation's economy ministry cited interruptions to...
WORLD
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 22-28

June 17 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 22-28, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 22-28 - tax 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price 399.4 352.5 308.6 June 16-21 - tax 131.6 92.8 84.0 - indicative price 386.4 317.6 305.5 June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Romania expects surplus grain crops this year, to keep exports going

BUCHAREST, June 16 (Reuters) - Weather and higher production costs mean Romania's grain crops will be somewhat lower than last year's bumper harvest, but still ensure enough surplus for exports, Agriculture Minister Adrian Chesnoiu said. Romania has been among the largest grain sellers in the European Union and is an...
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 2-WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization extended its negotiations by a day on Wednesday amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules and India adamant it would not yield on food, fisheries and vaccines. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week,...
ECONOMY
UPDATE 3-WTO reaches initial deal as India's defiance tempered

GENEVA, June 16 (Reuters) - Major members of the World Trade Organization reached an initial deal on Thursday, winning over India which said it was confident more global accords could be achieved as negotiations on fishing, vaccines and food security entered their final hours. Ministers from more than 100 countries...
INDIA
UPDATE 2-Brazil's Petrobras to hike fuel prices, infuriating politicians

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian motorists will soon pay more at the pump after state-run Petrobras said it plans to hike fuel prices beginning on Saturday as the country grapples with soaring inflation ahead of elections later this year. The Brazilian oil giant announced the higher prices on...
BUSINESS
Russian wheat retains lead as Egypt trims wheat imports

CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's imports of Russian wheat rose 84% in March-May from the same period last year, freight data showed, even though traders said there were some complications around payment and shipping. Egypt, one of the world's top wheat importers, has become heavily reliant on Russian and...
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 1-Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
TECHNOLOGY
Ukraine grain exports 40% down so far in June - ministry

KYIV, June 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports fell by around 40% in the first half of June compared with the same period in 2021 to 613,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The volumes included 553,000 tonnes of corn, 42,000 tonnes of wheat and 15,000 tonnes of barley,...
AGRICULTURE
ASIA RICE-Soft demand weighs on Thai rates, floods ravage crops in Bangladesh

* India prices unchanged from last week at $357-$362 a tonne. * Mekong Delta harvest to peak from mid-July- Vietnam traders. June 16 (Reuters) - Thai rice export prices fell this week on subdued demand and a slide in the domestic currency, while traders in Bangladesh awaited supply from neighboring India after heavy rains damaged crops.
ECONOMY
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras to raise fuel prices starting Saturday

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it will increase gasoline and diesel prices beginning on Saturday, upsetting top politicians as the country grapples with high inflation. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, said diesel prices at its refineries will be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPDATE 2-Countries weigh 'unprecedented' trade deal package at WTO talks

GENEVA, June 17 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization chief presented countries with a series of trade agreements early on Friday that included pledges on health, reform and food security and urged that they be accepted. The deals were ground out over five days of bargaining at a conference of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Ukraine poultry giant MHP warns on export challenges, scraps outlook

BENGALURU/LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian chicken and grains processor MHP, the country's top food producer, warned on Friday that it could not give an outlook for the year due to the war with Russia and challenges exporting goods. The company, which usually produces tens of thousands of tonnes of...
AGRICULTURE
Asian buyers eye French, Romanian wheat after Ukrainian supply blocked

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Asian flour millers are likely to increase wheat purchases from France and Romania in the new crop year starting July as supplies from key global exporter Ukraine remain cut off following the invasion by Russia, trade sources said. World prices rallied to an all-time high...
AGRICULTURE
Argentina wheat planting area faces further cuts, grains exchange warns

BUENOS AIRES, June 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's 22/23 wheat planting area estimate could be cut a third time if drought persists in large parts of producing areas, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday, adding chances were slim for strong rainfall. Argentina is a top global exporter of...
AGRICULTURE
GRAINS-Wheat jumps on weaker dollar; Midwest heat lifts corn, soy

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat climbed on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and continued uncertainty as Ukraine attempts to move grain exports through the Black Sea. Corn and soybeans firmed as hot, dry weather across the U.S. Midwest threatened to stress recently-planted crops. The...
AGRICULTURE
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb as cash markets surge

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures jumped 2% on Wednesday, lifted by rising prices for market-ready cattle in the cash market, traders said. Cash cattle traded in Nebraska at around $145 per hundredweight, traders said, up $2 to $4 from last week and significantly higher...
CHICAGO, IL

