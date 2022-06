Michigan's tourism industry is one of it's biggest money-makers as a state, and it just received a massive win this week. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 5983 and 5984 on Tuesday, which will allow swim-up bars in Michigan for the first time. The legislation has been moving its way through Michigan's lawmakers hands since early 2022, and with venues like The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth loudly championing how much of a positive impact it would make on the state's tourism revenue.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO