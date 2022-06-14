Storms and Power Outages

(UVALDE, Texas) -- Several Texas school districts are requiring students to use clear backpacks in the wake of last month's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde. Ingleside Independent School District, near Corpus Christi, became one of the latest to announce the new policy this week, after its board of trustees unanimously approved updating the district's dress code policy to require clear backpacks starting in the 2022-2023 school year.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO