Three candidates are running for the District 6 Horry County Board of Education seat, which includes parts of Socastee and St. James. However, just two will be in a contested primary Tuesday. The seat is currently held by Helen Mason Smith, who is running for school board chair. Republicans Lyn Bondi and Pam Dawson will face each other in the primary. Libertarian Steve Witt is also running for the seat and will face the Republican winner in November.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO