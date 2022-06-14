ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

German federal court rejects bid to remove antisemitic relic

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkgIw_0gA5Vc2O00

A German federal court on Tuesday rejected a Jewish man's bid to have a 700-year-old antisemitic statue removed from a church where Martin Luther once preached.

The Federal Court of Justice upheld rulings by lower courts on the “Judensau,” or “Jew pig,” sculpture on the Town Church in Wittenberg — one of more than 20 such relics from the Middle Ages that still adorn churches across Germany and elsewhere in Europe. As in those rulings, judges pointed to the addition in the 1980s of a memorial at the site.

The case went to federal judges after courts in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt ruled in 2019 and 2020 against plaintiff Michael Duellmann. He had argued that the sculpture was “a defamation of and insult to the Jewish people” that has “a terrible effect up to this day,” and has suggested moving it the nearby Luther House museum.

Placed on the church about four meters (13 feet) above ground level, the sculpture depicts people identifiable as Jews suckling the teats of a sow while a rabbi lifts the animal’s tail. In 1570, after the Protestant Reformation, an inscription referring to an anti-Jewish tract by Luther was added.

In 1988, a memorial was set into the ground below, referring to the persecution of Jews and the 6 million people who died during the Holocaust. In addition, a sign gives information about the sculpture in German and English.

The federal court found that, viewed in isolation, the original statue “derides and denigrates Judaism as a whole,” but that the parish remedied the legal situation by adding the memorial explaining its historical background. That, it added, meant that the parish had distanced itself from the “defamatory and antisemitic message” of the statue.

Despite the defamatory nature of the original statue, “the legal system does not demand its removal,” the federal court said. It argued there was more than one way to remedy the problem, and a memorial pointing to the Christian church's antisemitic mentality over centuries was one such possibility.

Germany's main Jewish group argued for the memorial to be reworked, and the regional Lutheran bishop signaled that the church will do so.

The head of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, said the court's decision to allow the statue to stay was understandable but argued that the memorial and sign don't contain “an unequivocal condemnation of the antisemitic sculpture.”

“Both the Wittenberg parish and the churches as a whole must find a clear and appropriate solution for handling antisemitic sculptures,” Schuster said. “The defamation of Jews by the churches must belong in the past once and for all.”

Regional bishop Friedrich Kramer said the church would support the “further development” of the memorial. He said there is a consensus that the memorial and sign “today no longer satisfy the aspiration to break the effect” of the antisemitic statue.

“For us as a church, there can be no question that we face our history with all its misdeeds, and our handling of it,” he said.

Plaintiff Duellmann told German news agency dpa that neither the federal nor the lower courts “really took seriously the propaganda effect, the poisoning effect on society” of the statue. He plans to take the case to Germany's highest court, the Federal Constitutional Court.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Central German#Jews#Judaism#The Judensau#The Town Church#Saxony Anhalt#Luther House#Anti Jewish
MSNBC

Court overturns Cawthorn ruling, says insurrectionist candidates can be barred from office

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is on his way out of Congress — and it might be for good. That’s because a federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a district court ruling that blocked a challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility to serve in Congress. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of North Carolina voters by a group called Free Speech for People, argued that Cawthorn had violated the 14th Amendment by allegedly aiding the Jan. 6 insurrection and, therefore, shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress. In March, a federal judge said Cawthorn was protected by a Civil War-era law that was meant to give amnesty to Confederates who fought against the Union, but that ruling was reversed Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Germany
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Fearing Supreme Court ruling, Mayor Adams trying to set gun carry limits

NEW YORK -- With the Supreme Court poised to overturn all or part of New York's right-to-carry law, Mayor Eric Adams is devising a plan to get lawmakers to pass federal, state and local laws to limit as much as possible the places where gun owners can bring their weapons.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the mayor is trying to get out ahead of a possible ruling that he says is giving him nightmares.Think about it, the people who now can only bring their weapons to a gun range may soon be able to openly carry them wherever they go....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court is about to rule on another scary voting rights case

The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

697K+
Followers
159K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy