Everglades City is always first! It was the original Collier County seat almost 100 years ago and is the first in the area to celebrate Independence Day. This year the festivities are on Saturday, July 2nd, starting at 10:00 AM with the Opening Ceremony on the steps of City Hall (the old County Courthouse), followed by the Patriotic Parade around the town. The theme is "Red, White, and Blue" and there are prizes for the best entries which can be anything from golf carts to swamp buggies or decorated floats. This free family-fun event continues in McLeod Park behind the tennis courts with hot dogs, kiddies' contests, prize-giving, and a raffle.

EVERGLADES CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO