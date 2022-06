Over the past two years our community continues to face challenges. Particularly on the aging population. From isolation and stress during the COVID-19 pandemic to rising costs and inflation during our current economic crisis, seniors across SWFL have few voices to speak up for them and make a difference. During these uncertain times, the needs of our senior citizens have risen. Facing issues such as choosing between paying monthly bills and medication, hunger, foreclosure, and fear for the future has put tremendous stress on many of our aging elders. While senior’s needs have risen during these uncertain times, CAMEO has met the challenge by providing grants to organizations that serve our underprivileged seniors and have been doing so since its establishment in 1999.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO