Baltimore, MD

Hairspray Returns to Baltimore Hippodrome

By Kayla Foy
wmar2news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. — The iconic Tony award winning Broadway play Hairspray is making its way back to Baltimore where it all started. Starting today the play can be seen at the Hippodrome located on 12 North Eutaw...

www.wmar2news.com

Wbaltv.com

Preview of the upcoming 'Jazzy Summer Nights' series

The Jazzy Summer Nights series is back in Baltimore. It's a concert series providing live music every first Thursday and WBAL-TV is a proud media partner of the event. Joining us with more is Larian Finney with the Finn group to talk about what to expect from this year's shows.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

Local Snowball Stands Are Upping Their Game This Summer

Snowballs are traditionally made from a simple recipe: crushed ice, flavored syrup, and maybe a dollop of marshmallow fluff. (Either on top or in the center—we don’t judge.) No matter your preference, one might think there aren’t many ways to alter a snowball, save for adding a few more, or a few less, squirts of syrup.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Free Glasses For Kids In Need

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Public Library has a vision to help give kids in need exactly that. They're teaming up with non-profit Vision To Learn to supply children in low-income households with glasses for the impending school year. Children 17 and under can receive a new pair glasses of their choice, all for free.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Restaurants Serve Up Mouthwatering Dishes For AFRAM Restaurant Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all foodies: AFRAM Restaurant Week is back to satisfy everyone’s cravings. More than 20 local Black-owned eateries are partnering up with the festival, offering AFRAM-specific dishes and beverages from Monday through Sunday. This year, organizers are highlighting local, Black- and women-owned businesses across Charm City. Located at R. House, Creole Soul Restaurant is participating once again this year, serving up mouthwatering meals all week long. Owner Shunquita “Chef Que” Neal said it’s important to recognize women in business, minorities in business and small businesses in general, especially this year. “What brings people together more than food?” Neal said. Neal said Creole Soul’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Lifeguard Remembers Serving Pool No. 2, Only Pool In Baltimore For Black Residents During Segregation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s. Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Two Men Shot in Annapolis on Saturday Night

Two men were shot in Annapolis on Saturday night and the suspects are still at large. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for two gunshot victims who came to the hospital for treatment. Officers learned both victims...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Baltimore Shootings: Friday, June 17

Officials have released details about Baltimore area shootings for Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17. Victim pronounced dead with apparent gunshot wound to the head at 8:56 p.m from shooting reported at 8:14 p.m. - Unit Block of Beechfield Avenue. Unknown male victim shot in the head transported to...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Nike Clearance store opening date announced on THE AVENUE at White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—An opening date has been announced. The new Nike Clearance store on THE AVENUE at White Marsh on June 23rd. First announced back in January, Nike Clearance will be located in the former Staples location at the local shopping hub. Nike Clearance offers deals and discounts on clearance shoes, clothing, gear, and more.   The post Nike Clearance store opening date announced on THE AVENUE at White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Daily Voice

Young Children Overdose At Baltimore Home: Report

Detectives were investigating how two young children overdosed at a Baltimore home over the weekend, according to reports by CBS 13. A 4- and- 6-year old child were found suffering from an overdose at a home on the 1500 block of McHenry Street in the late night hours of Saturday, June 11, the outlet reports.
Daily Voice

Family Of Lost Baltimore Boy Found (UPDATE)

Update: The family of the lost boy has been located. Police are asking the public if anyone recognizes a young boy found wandering Baltimore. The boy was walking around the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue, the morning of Monday, June 13, Baltimore Police say. If you know the family of...
Eye On Annapolis

Three Annapolis Restaurants Cited for Serving Alcohol to Minors

OnJune 7, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, fifteen establishments were checked for compliance. Twelve establishments were found to be compliant, and three were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wmar2news

Army-Navy Football Game coming back to Baltimore in 2025

BALTIMORE — Naval Academy Director of Athletics announced today that the Army-Navy Football Game will be played in five different cities over the next five years and Baltimore is one of them. Baltimore is third on the list of cities, hosting their game on Dec. 13, 2025. Their game...
BALTIMORE, MD

