Hairspray Returns to Baltimore Hippodrome

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all foodies: AFRAM Restaurant Week is back to satisfy everyone’s cravings.
More than 20 local Black-owned eateries are partnering up with the festival, offering AFRAM-specific dishes and beverages from Monday through Sunday.
This year, organizers are highlighting local, Black- and women-owned businesses across Charm City.
Located at R. House, Creole Soul Restaurant is participating once again this year, serving up mouthwatering meals all week long.
Owner Shunquita “Chef Que” Neal said it’s important to recognize women in business, minorities in business and small businesses in general, especially this year.
“What brings people together more than food?” Neal said.
Neal said Creole Soul’s...
Comments / 1