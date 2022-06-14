ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Berkshire County, Beware of Doing This To Your Pet in This Summer’s Heat!

By Rich
WUPE
WUPE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With summer fast approaching, many pet owners want to make sure they keep their animals safe, even if the heat here in Berkshire County and Massachusetts is less intense than other parts of the country. As an owner of two golden retrievers, I’m one of them!. Pet owners...

wupe.com

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Dakin sees unusually high population of dogs due to lack of adopters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A decline in pet adoptions can be seen nationwide. We checked in with Dakin Humane Society in Springfield the lack of adopters has left them with an unusually high population of dogs. Animal shelters across the United States are seeing a decline in pet adopters, including in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Dozens of rescued beagles going up for adoption

BOSTON - Dozens of beagles are now in Massachusetts and looking for new homes after they were rescued from an out-of-state breeding facility, two local animal shelters say.The Northeast Animal Shelter and the MSPCA said 76 beagles have been saved from the facility that was being used for research, and they are asking for donations to bring 20 more back to Massachusetts this weekend."These dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with people," the Northeast Animal Shelter said in a statement. "Our focus now is ensuring all of them have the chance for a happy life, and will be cherished and loved by a family in a way they would never have been without intervention."The rescued dogs are responding well, the shelter said, and some have already been placed into new homes. Two of the beagles have since given birth, so 13 more puppies will also be looking for forever families.More adoption information on the beagles can be found at mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Berkshire County, MA
Pets & Animals
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
Berkshire County, MA
Lifestyle
WUPE

The Top 10 States with the Best Sleep, Where Does Massachusetts Rank?

Ah, sleep, my old friend. I'm sure you agree that most of us could use more. In my case, I wake up on average at about 3/3:30 in the morning to drive from Pittsfield to the southern Berkshires to handle morning duties on WSBS Radio in Great Barrington. By 2 p.m. I'm ready for a nap. That's the life of an on-air morning personality.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

6 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts then you know that there are many great places around that you can visit on a weekend getaway. From beautiful beaches, to charming towns or stunning hiking trails, there are many places and activities to choose from, depending on how you like to spend your free time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Beware: Aggressive Coyotes are Becoming More Common in Massachusetts

The last time I saw a coyote was at the radio station (WSBS) in Great Barrington. I looked out the window and saw one in the backfield. That was probably about five or six years ago. I have definitely heard coyotes more than actually seeing them, especially when visiting my in-laws, particularly in the summer. They live in a rural area of Berkshire County and I do remember times when we would be sitting around their fires toasting marshmallows and we would hear howling off in the distance. The howls were really prevalent on those mid-summer nights. Below is an example that a user posted on YouTube which is similar to the type of howling we heard around those fires albeit this video has a lot more howling activity compared to what I have heard.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Heat Stroke#Pet Owners#Hot Weather
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

COVID Risk in Mass. Drops Dramatically

Only one of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at medium...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

How Much are Current Closing Costs in the State of Massachusetts?

Back in the fall/winter of 2010, my wife, Amber, and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. We had been living on the third floor of a small apartment in Lee for five years and we were ready to take the next step and become homeowners. At the request of my manager, Amber and I selected Paul Curro from Tucker Associates to explore and tour homes that were on the market at the time. Paul was excellent. He really bent over backward for us and was always available on the ready. It didn't matter the day of the week or the time of day, Paul was there for us. Those were fun times for sure.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
westernmassnews.com

Officials warn of aggressive mother deer near Greenfield park

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Recreation Department is warning the public of an aggressive deer that’s been reported on the trails of Highland Park. According to officials, the deer was spotted on Tuesday near the high tension lines. They noted that deer with fawns can attack unprovoked and...
GREENFIELD, MA
WUPE

Really? Massachusetts’ Favorite Pet for 2022 Isn’t Cats or Dogs?

Believe it or not, I never had a cat or dog for a pet, however, when I was growing up in the northern Berkshires, I was primarily surrounded by dogs as many of my neighbors and relatives had dogs that would come over to my house. Back then, and I'm not sure if Berkshire County pet owners do this as much now, some of my neighbors would let their dogs roam about the neighborhood and those dogs usually made it over to my parent's property. So, even though I didn't have a dog of my own, I felt like in a way I had many dogs. Most of these furry friends were well behaved and believe it or not, they usually didn't make a mess in my yard.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

Have You Seen an Increase of Bears in Massachusetts This Year?

Part of living in western Massachusetts is enjoying the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, the sounds, the views, and of course the wildlife. Residing in Massachusetts, even if you live in a more heavily settled, residential area, means animals in their natural habitat are still surrounding us. Cute cuddle ones, sometimes annoying ones, and sometimes big burly ones. This brings us to our old friend, the black bear.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

Five Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and crave a good pizza but don't know where to get it from, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are praised by both local people and travellers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

You Could Be the Next Keeper of This Remote New England Lighthouse

Thousands of people flock to New England each and every summer to take in the beauty of the ocean and to lay their eyes on a signature coastline dwelling: a classic New England lighthouse. While most people just want to visit, snap a photo and move on, what if you could become a lighthouse's keeper for an entire summer? An opportunity has arisen as the Bakers Island Light Station is looking for a new keeper for the summer of 2023.
SALEM, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy