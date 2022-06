(Richmond, IN)--Fire broke out at a home in Richmond early Friday morning. The smell of smoke awoke the residents of a home in the 300 block of South West 3rd at about 2 o’clock Friday morning. "There was smoke coming from the back of the house," said Batallion Chief Charlie Bartlett in describing what firefighters encountered when they arrived. The fire appears to have been electrical in nature. "There were five people living there. The Red Cross was contacted for them to stay somewhere else," Bartlett added. No injuries were reported. Damage was set at $10,000.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO