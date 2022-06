(Richmond, IN)--By Wednesday morning, it had been more than 36 hours since storms rolled through the area and knocked out power to thousands, and some wre still without power. And, the outage came when Richmond approached its record daily high of 92 on Tuesday. "Due to the severity of the storms, RP&L has brought in addition crews from Lebanon, Scottsburg, and Washington, Indiana to assist," said the message from RP&L on its phone system Wednesday morning. RP&L is not saying what specific areas remain out this morning, but did say this. "We will continue to work to get everyone's power restored as quickly as possible. However, we do not have any specific area ETA's at this time." One area still affect by outage Wednesday morning was South 7th and 8th Streets in Richmond. Whitewater Valley REMC and Duke Energy’s outage maps showed nearly full restoration Wednesday morning.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO