Girl, 17, ‘raped in toilet of train between London and Kent’ as police appeal for witnesses

A 17-year-old girl was raped in the toilet of a train running from London to Kent , the British Transport Police said.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place on a service between Eltham and Dartford in one of the toilet cubicles in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, 20 May.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A BTP spokesperson said in a statement: “Officers investigating a rape on-board a service travelling between Eltham and Dartford are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information.

“At just after 2.30pm on Friday 20 May, a 17-year-old girl was raped in one of the train’s toilet cubicles.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection and released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information to assist their investigation.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200052185.